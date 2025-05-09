Delhi airport operations running normally, some flights affected due to heightened security: Official Delhi airport has confirmed that flight operations are stable, but some of them were impacted due to Pakistan's attack in Jammu and various parts of Punjab and Rajasthan. Meanwhile, seven of the Gujarat airports are shut.

New Delhi:

Delhi Airport operations remain largely unaffected despite heightened security measures across the country, airport authorities confirmed in an official statement released today.

“Delhi Airport operations remain normal. Some flights are impacted due to changing airport conditions and heightened security. Please check with your airline for the latest updates. We urge everyone to rely only on official sources and avoid sharing unverified information. We are working closely with all the shareholders to minimise any inconvenience,” the statement read.

Authorities have emphasised that while security has been stepped up in response to broader national concerns, the airport continues to function with minimal disruption. The statement also highlighted that airport management is working closely with all stakeholders to reduce inconvenience to passengers. Notably, the development happened following Pakistan’s attack on India.

The Government of India has placed seven airports in Gujarat under temporary flight restrictions as part of a broader Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), issued in response to heightened national security concerns following recent failed aerial threats from across the border.

Out of a total of 24 airports affected nationwide, the following airports in Gujarat have been closed for civil aviation: Jamnagar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Porbandar, Keshod, Kandla, Bhuj, and Mundra (operated by Adani). The NOTAM, which limits flight operations temporarily, is a precautionary measure intended to ensure the safety of Indian airspace and to support the operational readiness of the armed forces.

“In light of enhanced security measures across all airports, passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours prior to departure to ensure a smooth check-in and boarding process", SpiceJet posted on X.

“In these extraordinary times, heightened security measures are taken up across all airports. We request you to allow some extra time for your journey to accommodate security checks and formalities. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation”, IndiGo posted on X.