Heavy shelling in Uri, Kupwara, Poonch and other areas of Jammu and Kashmir Earlier, Pakistani drones were intercepted by the air defence system of India in Jaisalmer. Several explosions were heard and flashes were seen in the sky.

New Delhi:

Pakistan continues heavy shelling across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. According to reports, Pakistan has been using mortars and heavy artillery to target areas like Uri, Kupwara, Poonch, Tangdhar, Karnah and other such places. Six Pakistani shells fell in Poonch, following which the Indian Army resorted to retaliatory action.

Earlier, Pakistani drones were intercepted by the air defence system of India in Jaisalmer. Several explosions were heard and flashes were seen in the sky.

Pakistan fired eight missiles targeting Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia, and all were intercepted and blocked by air defence units, defence sources said.

Meanwhile, security has been heightened in several areas, including the national capital. People near India Gate were asked to leave late at night and traffic there has been regulated.

A blackout was enforced in several districts of Punjab like Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Mohali and also the Union Territory Chandigarh on Thursday evening, officials said.

The move comes amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan.

In Jalandhar, some drones were spotted but were neutralised around 11:20 pm by security forces, said officials.

In Pathankot district, some locals claimed they heard explosion-like sounds. However, there was no official confirmation in this regard.

"There was loud noise, like sounds of bombing, and also non-stop sirens. It was too scary," said a resident of Sujanpur in Pathankot.

Air raid warning sirens were activated in Pathankot where the blackout was enforced around 8:30 pm. Authorities appealed to people to keep their lights switched off and stay at home. They also said there was no need to panic.

Pathankot Deputy Commissioner Aditya Uppal asked citizens in the border district to remain inside their homes and follow the protocols of the blackout.

With PTI inputs