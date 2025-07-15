Heavy rains wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh: 105 dead, 18 major landslides so far Over 44 people lost their lives in road accidents, which have sharply increased due to the slippery terrain, poor visibility, and road damage caused by relentless rainfall.

Shimla:

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh wreaked with claiming a total of 105 lives between June 20 and July 14, 2025, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Out of 105 deaths, 61 deaths were directly caused by rain-related calamities, including landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, fire incidents, and electrocution, as per the official cumulative report released by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) under the Department of Revenue.

44 people died in road accidents

Apart from this, 44 people lost their lives in road accidents, which have sharply increased due to the slippery terrain, poor visibility, and road damage caused by relentless rainfall.

The worst-hit district remains Mandi, accounting for 17 rain-related deaths, followed by Kangra with 14 and Hamirpur with 7. Other fatalities occurred in Kullu, Bilaspur, Una, Shimla, Chamba, and Kinnaur districts.

184 people have been injured

Officials also confirmed that more than 184 people have been injured, and damages worth over Rs 784.6 crore have been reported to both public and private property across sectors including roads, agriculture, power, education, animal husbandry, and rural infrastructure.

The SDMA noted 31 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 18 major landslides during this period. The authority has deployed rescue teams, and restoration efforts are ongoing in many blocked road sections and flood-hit regions.

The Himachal Pradesh government has urged residents to avoid non-essential travel and stay alert to official weather warnings. Relief and ex-gratia payments are being distributed to affected families.

Govt announces ex-gratia

Earlier, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced interim relief of Rs 2 crore for severely affected assembly constituencies and Rs 50 lakh for others for emergency infrastructure repair.

The state has appealed to the Central Government for increased support, stressing that the crisis transcends political lines and demands collective action.

(With inputs from ANI)