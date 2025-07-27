Heavy rains lash Kerala: Rivers swell, dams opened, flood alerts issued across several districts Kerala rains: Kerala remains in the grip of relentless heavy rainfall that began on Friday, leading to extensive damage across several districts. Overflowing rivers and dams, along with uprooted trees and damaged homes, have caused widespread disruption.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Persistent heavy rainfall and strong winds across Kerala have led to a significant rise in water levels in several rivers and dams, prompting emergency responses from authorities. Widespread disruptions were reported due to uprooted trees and power outages in many parts of the state.

Dam shutters opened in Wayanad and Pathanamthitta

In Wayanad district, the Banasura Sagar dam released around 100 cusecs of water after its shutters were raised by 85 cm. The district administration cautioned residents in low-lying and downstream areas to remain vigilant.

Similarly, in Pathanamthitta district, all three shutters of the Moozhiyar reservoir were opened after water levels exceeded the red alert mark of 190 meters.

Flood alerts for multiple rivers

The Irrigation Design and Research Board (IDRB) has issued flood warnings for several rivers, including Manimala, Pamba, and Achankovil in Pathanamthitta; Muvattupuzha, Kaliyar, and Periyar in Ernakulam; and Pallikkal in Kollam. Alerts have also been issued for Vamanapuram river in Thiruvananthapuram.

Other rivers under watch include Bharathappuzha and Chalakudy in Thrissur, Thodupuzha in Idukki, Bhavani in Palakkad, Korappuzha in Kozhikode, Valapattanam in Kannur, and Kabani in Wayanad.

Residents along the banks of these rivers have been advised to stay alert and prepare to move to safer areas if necessary.

IMD issues Yellow alert in 9 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a ‘yellow alert’ in nine districts across Kerala, indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and are urging the public to follow official advisories and remain cautious.

The combination of swollen rivers, overflowing dams, and continued rainfall has kept emergency services on high alert, as Kerala braces for more downpours in the coming days.

Widespread damage, rising water levels prompt emergency response

Kerala continues to reel under relentless heavy rains that began Friday night, causing widespread destruction across multiple districts. Rivers and dams have overflowed, trees have been uprooted, and homes damaged, resulting in one reported death and injuries in several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded its alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur from orange to red, indicating extremely heavy rainfall of over 20 cm in 24 hours.

Orange alerts have been issued in eight districts, including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Kozhikode, while yellow alerts cover the remaining districts.

Strong winds of 50–60 kmph are forecast to continue, and fishermen have been advised not to venture out along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts until July 30.

Flooded roads, uprooted trees, dam shutters opened as precaution

In districts like Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kottayam, overnight rains uprooted trees and brought down electric poles, leading to power cuts and house damage. In Kannur, a man died after a tree collapsed on his house. In Kottayam, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) reported damage worth Rs 2.43 crore due to fallen poles and wires.

Meanwhile, shutters of Banasura Sagar (Wayanad), Aliyar (Palakkad), and Kakkayam (Kozhikode) dams were opened to release rising waters. The Irrigation Design and Research Board (IDRB) and Central Water Commission (CWC) have warned that rivers, including Manimala, Pamba, Achankovil, and Vamanapuram are flowing at dangerous levels. Residents along riverbanks have been urged to remain cautious, while INCOIS warned of high waves and possible sea surges along the Kasaragod and Alappuzha coasts, advising coastal communities and fishermen to stay alert.