Heavy rains bring life to a standstill in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool, Nandyal | VIDEO

Kurnool :

Heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool and Nandyal districts has severely disrupted daily life and caused waterlogging in many areas. These areas experienced substantial downpours since Saturday night, creating flood-like situation in residential areas and low-lying regions.

Transportation and connectivity have come to a halt, leaving residents struggling to cope with the situation.

According to reports, the rainwater flowed over the road at Cheruvanka, bringing traffic between Halaharvi and Gulyam villages to a complete halt. Commuters and villagers were left stranded while authorities advised people to avoid traveling through inundated stretches of water until the flood levels returned to normal.

In another incident, the Kappala Vanka stream near Kadivela village in Yemmiganur mandal overflowed. As a result, the vehicular movement between the Yemmiganur and Pathikonda was disrupted as well, further creating more problems for the locals. Similarly, in Gonegandla Mandal, the Mallela Vagu stream overflowed near Ganjahalli village due to increased water inflow from upstream areas.

Additionally, residents reported difficulties in carrying out routine activities as the rainwater trapped them within their homes.

Relief management

The district administrations in Kurnool and Nandyal have initiated relief and mitigation measures in coordination with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other agencies.

Teams have been deployed to clear waterlogged areas, monitor vulnerable locations, and assist affected communities. With the possibility of further rainfall, officials continue to closely monitor the situation.

Highest temperature recorded in Andhra

Recently, multiple districts of Andhra Pradesh recorded their highest temperatures in the state at 41.7 Celsius at Gudur, 41.4 Celsius at Chityala in East Godavari, 41.2 Celsius at S. Rayavaram and 41 Celsius at Pedaparupudi. The El Nino conditions have created elevated temperatures with heavy rainfall, causing intense heatwaves.

Rainfall in other areas

Despite the flooding conditions in certain areas, 17 out of 28 districts in Andhra Pradesh have recorded unexpectedly low rainfall this monsoon till now.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Telangana, Hyderabad reported heavy rainfall with two people tragically losing their lives as well due to flooding and intense wind-like conditions. Karnataka also witnessed heavy rainfall, with one woman losing her life after being swept away in an overflowing stream.

Similarly, Tamil Nadu has experienced intense wind, with heavy rainfall expected in other southern states as well.

Written by Avnie Saraf. Avnie Saraf is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.