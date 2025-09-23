Heavy rains bring chaos to Hyderabad, flooding streets and disrupting traffic Heavy rains in Hyderabad caused severe flooding, traffic chaos, power outages, and prompted IMD alerts for continued heavy rainfall.

Hyderabad:

Hyderabad experienced severe disruption as sudden heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding across the city, leaving many areas submerged and commuters stranded for hours. The downpour brought traffic to a grinding halt and caused damage to vehicles and infrastructure in several neighbourhoods.

Flooding and traffic jams in key areas

The hardest-hit areas included Sheikpet, Vanasthalipuram, Krishnanagar, Tolichowki, Ameerpet, and Somajiguda’s Greenlands, where floodwaters reached knee-deep levels. Vehicles, including two-wheelers and autos, were swept away in several places, with residents struggling to manage the flooding. Roads near the notorious IKEA Junction and major flyovers such as Mindspace to Cable Bridge, Sheikpet flyover, and PJR flyover were severely congested. The IT corridor also experienced traffic standstills as arterial roads turned into flowing water channels.

Commuters faced long delays during peak hours, with some stuck in traffic for over an hour. Flooding was reported on Raj Bhavan Road, Khairatabad, Shaikpet flyovers, and PVNR Expressway. Several Metro stations had their surrounding roads submerged, forcing commuters to take shelter under station roofs.

Power outages and recurring drainage issues

The heavy rainfall caused water to enter transformers, leading to localised power outages in parts of the city like Towlichowki and Hakimpet. Residents of DV Colony near Patny Nala complained about repeated waterlogging, saying floodwaters returned despite recent drainage efforts, compounded by power cuts that hampered pumping operations.

Despite efforts by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to construct rainwater harvesting structures across the city, flooding persists. These structures, with capacities ranging from 2 to 10 lakh litres and costing between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore each, have been overwhelmed by the intensity of recent rains.

IMD issues alerts as low-pressure system approaches

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in several districts, including Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Sangareddy. A low-pressure system expected around September 27–28 may bring flood-like rains to the state. Cumulative rainfall for the season is already 27% above normal statewide and 40% above normal in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area, indicating a wetter-than-usual monsoon.

Residents took to social media to express frustration, sharing videos of submerged roads, floating vehicles, and gridlocked traffic, underscoring the urgent need for improved flood management in Hyderabad.