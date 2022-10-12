Heavy rains in Arunachal Pradesh trigger flood-like situation, high alert in East Siang

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO A high alert was issued for the low-lying areas of East Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh with the Siang river in spate, following incessant rains over the last few days.

East Siang Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tayi Taggu, who took stock of the situation on Tuesday, appealed to the people living in these areas to refrain from venturing into the river.

He, however, asked people not to panic as the water resources and disaster management departments are keeping a close watch on the situation.

"Any impending danger would be informed to the people in advance," he said.

Taggu directed officials to not leave the district headquarters and stay alert to deal with the emerging situation.

District Disaster Management Officer Tsangpa Tashi said Pasighat recorded 482 mm of rainfall on Monday and 480 mm on Tuesday, the highest in the last 25 years.

"The water level in the Siang is rising but it is flowing below the danger mark," he said.

SDRF teams are monitoring the situation closely and have visited all vulnerable areas in Pasighat township, he added.

Pasighat Water Resources Department Executive Engineer Gonong Pertin said he is in constant touch with the Central Water Commission (CWC).

The Gauging station for Siang river has so far not witnessed any abnormal water flow, he said.

The Pasighat-Pangin Road was cut-off at the 64 km area, while the Pasighat-Siger Road was blocked in several spots due to massive landslides, Highway Executive Engineer Dabe Perme said. "Men and machinery have been deployed in all these areas to clear the road," he said.

The Sille river has washed away electric poles connecting the 11kv line linking Sille to the 12 Mile area, Power Department Executive Engineer Tarik Mize said. The heavy rains are hampering the repair works, he said.

Meanwhile, 31 labourers of the Power Grid Corporation stranded at an island in the Dibang river at Bomjir in the Lower Dibang Valley district since Monday were rescued on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The labourers got stuck on the island due to the rise in the water level of the river after heavy downpours, they said.

The rescue operation was carried out by the 12th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), with the support of the district administration, police, fire service personnel, and local fishermen, they added.

