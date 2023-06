Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Landslide

Heavy rain triggered a massive landslide on National Highway-6 on Friday that links Mizoram with the rest of the country. According to officials, the landslide occurred at Hunthar area on the western outskirts of Aizawl. Fortunately, there have been no reports of fatalities so far.

Efforts are underway to restore services and clear the debris on the stretch of the national highway. Incessant rain for the past few days has triggered landslides in several parts of the state.

(more details awaited)

