Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR; airlines issue advisory as IMD predicts more downpour The IMD has forecast thunderstorms with rain on Tuesday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures predicted to hover around 30 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

New Delhi:

Heavy rains lashed several areas of the national capital on Tuesday morning, causing significant traffic disruptions and waterlogging. Areas including ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Naraina, Patel Nagar, Vijay Chowk, Jangpura, and Rohini received heavy rain.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded 8 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

IMD predicts more downpour

The IMD predicted an intense downpour over the next two hours. The IMD has also predicted very light to light to moderate rain in the national capital for the next seven days until August 3.

"Intense to very intense spells of rain very likely to continue over many parts of Delhi & NCR during next 1-2 Hrs," IMD said in an X post at 8:59 am.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, 0.5 notch below the season's average, according to the IMD. The IMD has forecast a cloudy sky with moderate rain, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 30 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity was recorded at 70 per cent at 8:30 am.

Air India, Indigo issue advisory

Several airlines have issued travel advisories after heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital. Air India cautioned that gusty winds and rainfall could impact flight operations at Delhi airport this morning.

"Gusty wind and rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi this morning," Air India said.

Indigo advised passengers to check flight status and consider giving a little cushion of time to reach the airport.

Indigo said in a post on X, "With heavy rainfall expected over Delhi, we're seeing a chance of delays and slower traffic to and from the airport. While we can't control the skies, we’re doing everything possible to keep your journey steady on the ground. Please check your flight status and consider giving yourself a little cushion of time to reach the airport."

