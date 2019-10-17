Image Source : PTI Heavy rain floods Cuttak hospital compound in Odisha (Representative image)

A little over an hour-long off-monsoon rainfall paralysed normal life in Mangalabag area in the city on Thursday afternoon. The heavy rain has inundated parts of SCB Medical College and Hospital campus in the locality putting patients, their attendants and the hospital staff in difficulties.

"It rained very heavily for over an hour in the afternoon and rainwater has gushed into the low-lying areas of the campus," Hospital Superintendent Prof CBK Mohanty said.

Rainwater entered the ground floors of the buildings thereby affecting radiology, pediatric, medicine and surgery departments of the hospital.

Adequate measures were taken immediately to pump out the water, Mohanty said.

"All of a sudden we were in knee-deep water on roads. and even some wards had ankle-deep waters," Mohanty said. A few patients in some wards have been shifted to safer locations, he said.