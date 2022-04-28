Respite on the way! IMD says North India heatwave to recede beginning May

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Days of relief may come, heatwaves likely to fall in India in May beginning

Though the national capital breached the 40-degree temperature mark this week and recorded the highest temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, Skymet Weather has said the heatwave conditions may witness a downfall trend beginning May. If the weather office is to be believed, the severe hot weather conditions will only last until the end of this month.

Skymet Weather said that the heatwave will not only be restricted to Delhi but will also affect the residents of North India.

Taking to Twitter, Skymet Weather wrote, "These heatwave conditions will last until the end of this month with sultry conditions affecting the residents of North India. However, heatwave conditions may see a backseat at the beginning of May."

Meanwhile, a 'yellow alert' has also been sounded for Delhi.

"Temperatures are expected to be shooting above 43 degrees. The state of Rajasthan may see maximums above 45 degrees Celsius as well. The states of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh are all set to see a comeback of heatwave conditions, starting April 28 until the end of the month," the weather forecasting department further said in a tweet.

Dust storm hovering over Northern India

Meanwhile, IMD scientist RK Jenamani also informed that northern India will likely experience a dust storm on April 29, causing a drop in temperature from May 1 onwards.

Earlier this week, Delhi witnessed a massive dust storm on Monday. The wind speed was around 30-50 KMPH.

The wind speed and dust had also affected flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Notably, Northwest India this year recorded the hottest March in 122 years, with an average maximum temperature surpassing the previous record of 30.67 degrees Celsius in 2004.

(With inputs from agencies)

