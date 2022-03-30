Follow us on Image Source : PTI Heat wave spell to continue over Central, West India: IMD

Highlights IMD predicted a longer run for the ongoing heat wave in the country.

The department stated that the temperature in the national capital may rise to 40 degrees Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted a longer run for the ongoing stifling and sweltering heatwave around the country. It said that the Heat Wave Spell is likely to continue over Central and West India during the next 4 to 5 days. The department stated that the temperature in the national capital may rise up to 40 degrees Celsius in the upcoming days.

"The temperature is going to rise till 39 degrees, it may reach 40 degrees also. Heatwave is there, it will continue for today and tomorrow including other parts of India. There will be a slight fall from April 1 and then again high temperatures will continue throughout," RK Jenamani, IMD official told news agency ANI.

Under the influence of strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeastern states at lower tropospheric levels, Isolated heavy rainfall has been forecasted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya between March 31 and April 3.

(With ANI Inputs)

Latest India News