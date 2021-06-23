Heartening to note 3 out of 5 people vaccinated on June 21 were from rural areas: VP Naidu

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said it was heartening to note that three out of five people vaccinated as part of the COVID-19 inoculation drive on June 21 were from rural areas.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said it was heartening to note that three out of five people vaccinated as part of the COVID-19 inoculation drive on June 21 were from rural areas, where the majority of the country's population resides.

According to the government, of the record 88.09 lakh vaccine doses administered on June 21, when the revised guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination came into effect, nearly 64 percent of the jabs were given in rural areas.

"It is heartening to note that 3/5 persons vaccinated in the stepped-up drive on Monday were from rural areas, where the majority of the population resides. My compliments to the Centre and various states for working in a coordinated manner in a truly 'Team India' spirit," the Vice President Secretariat quoted Naidu as saying in a tweet on Wednesday.

States that have done extremely well must share their best practices with others to achieve optimal results, he said.

"I also urge people to proactively come forward and get themselves vaccinated," he added.

As of Tuesday, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage had crossed the 29-crore mark, according to the Union health ministry.

Also Read: Fishermen suffering due to non-implementation of govt policies properly: Gujarat Fisheries Minister

Also Read: Lahore: 2 dead, over dozen injured in explosion outside Hafiz Saeed's residence in Johar Town area

Latest India News