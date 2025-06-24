Health scare on Air India London-Mumbai flight: Passengers, crew report dizziness mid-air; probe launched The flight landed safely in Mumbai, where the airline's medical teams were ready to provide immediate medical assistance.

Mumbai:

As many as seven people, including five passengers and two crew members, fell ill onboard an Air India flight from London to Mumbai on Monday, according to a statement by the Tata Group-owned airline. The incident occurred while the aircraft was en route to Mumbai.

Passengers and crew members report feeling dizzy midair

The passengers and crew members reportedly experienced dizziness and nausea midair during the flight.

According to Air India, the aircraft landed safely in Mumbai, where medical teams were on standby to provide immediate assistance. They were taken to the medical room on landing in the city for further examination. "On board flight AI130 from London Heathrow to Mumbai, five passengers and two crew reported feeling dizzy and nauseous during different phases of the flight. The flight landed safely in Mumbai, where our medical teams were ready to provide immediate medical assistance," said the spokesperson.

Probe launched

The airline said that the incident is being investigated and it had reported the incident to the aviation safety regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"After landing, two passengers and two cabin crew, who continued to feel unwell, were taken to the medical room for further examination and were later discharged. We are investigating the incident and have duly notified the regulator," the spokesperson added.

Also Read: Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet issue advisory after Iran attacks US bases in Qatar and Iraq

Also Read: IndiGo employee alleges casteist abuse by seniors, airline 'strongly refutes' claims