Image Source : AP Spraying of disinfectant on people physically, psychologically harmful: Health ministry

The Health Ministry on Sunday issueed an advisory against spraying of disinfectant on people for COVID19 management, saying it is physically and psychologically harmful. The Ministry said, "Spraying of disinfectant on individuals/groups isn't recommended under any circumstances. Spraying an individual/group with chemical disinfectants is physically and psychologically harmful."

Spraying individuals with chemical disinfectants is physically and psychologically harmful. Disinfectants were chemicals that destroy disease causing pathogens or other harmful microorganisms, it said.

Health Ministry issues advisory against spraying of disinfectant on people for #COVID19 mgmt-Spraying of disinfectant on individuals/groups isn't recommended under any circumstances. Spraying an individual/group with chemical disinfectants is physically & psychologically harmful. pic.twitter.com/GiQ23frAo9 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

The Ministry said spraying of chlorine on individuals could lead to irritation of eyes and skin and potentially gastrointestinal effects, like nausea and vomiting. "Inhalation of sodium hypochlorite can lead to irritation of mucous membranes in nose, throat and respiratory tract and may also cause bronchospasm," it said.

The ministry further said it has received many queries regarding the efficacy (if any) of use of disinfectants such as sodium hypochlorite spray on individuals to disinfect them.

“The strategy seems to have gained of lot of media attention and is also being reportedly used at local levels in certain districts/local bodies,” the ministry said.

Disinfectants are chemicals that destroy disease-causing pathogens or other harmful microorganisms. It refers to substances applied on inanimate objects owing to their strong chemical properties.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage