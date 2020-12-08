'Some COVID vaccine candidates may get licensed in next few weeks', Health Ministry raises India's hopes

Image Source : AP 'Some COVID vaccine candidates may get licensed in next few weeks', Health Ministry raises Indian hopes

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday raised hopes of Indians saying that potential coronavirus vaccine candidates in the country may get emergency approval and license in the "next few weeks".

"The Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have applied for emergency use approval. PM has interacted with all vaccine manufacturers and scientists. Six vaccine candidates are in clinical trial stage in India. Some of the vaccine candidates may get licensed in the next few weeks," Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a briefing today.

He said the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 constituted in August has been providing guidance on prioritisation of population groups, procurement and inventory management, vaccine selection, vaccine delivery and tracking mechanism. Bhushan said preparatory activities for the rollout of a vaccine was being carried out by the Central government in collaboration with states and union territories.

"Vaccination cannot just be a state's or Centre's responsibility, it has to be people's participation," the secretary said.

NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul said three vaccine candidates were under consideration of the regulator for licensing. "Very active consideration is going on. There is hope that early licensure is possible in respect of all of them or any one of them," he said.

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 has recommended inoculation for about one crore healthcare providers and workers in healthcare setting, both government and private. It has also suggested prioritised vaccination for about 2 crore frontline workers. These include personnel from state and central police department, armed forces, home guard and civil defense organisation including disaster manegement volunteers and municipal workers. The NEGVAC has recommended prioritisation of about 27 crore people above the age of 50 years and persons less than 50 years with associated comorbidities.

Bhushan said the country will launch massive production of the vaccine after necessary approvals. "Once we get a green signal from our scientists, we will launch massive production of the vaccine. We have made all the preparations and drawn an outline to ramp up production of vaccine and to make it available to each and every person in shortest possible time," the health ministry secretary said.

Meanwhile, the process of collecting database of healthcare workers has started across all states and union territories and central ministries, Bhushan said, adding that the data is being uploaded on CO-WIN software and will be verified.

Giving out more details, the secretary said that the current cold chain is capable of storing an additional quantity of COVID-19 vaccine required for first 3 crore healthcare workers and frontline workers. There are around 2.39 lakh vaccinators (Auxilary Nurse Midwife-ANM) across the country and only 1.54 lakh ANMs will be used for vaccination, he said, adding that the inoculation drive will have minimal impact on routine health services including routine immunisation.

