Coronavirus recovery rate in India improves to 25%: Health Ministry

Coronavirus recovery rate now at 25%: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry on Thursday said that at least 630 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours and the country is witnessing a positive recovery trend at 25.19 per cent. In its daily press briefing, Joint Secretary Luv Agarwal said, "1,718 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 33,050. The recovery rate is now 25.19%. A progressive recovery rate has been observed."

Lav Aggarwal said that as far as testing and treatment protocol is concerned, it is advised to use RT-PCR test. He said that RT-PCR tests are available in 292 government and 97 private facilities across India. As many as 49,800 tests have been conducted on an average in the last five days

The health ministry said that 8,324 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far.

"Fatality rate is 3.2%. Comorbidities was found in COVID-19 patients in 78% of the deaths. Doubling rate of the cases has now increased to 11 days," Agarwal added.

MHA joint secretary PS Srivastava said that the IMCT visiting Hyderabad found that "the state has adequate number of testing kits, PPEs". "Central Team visiting Hyderabad has found that the state has adequate no. of testing kits, PPE, etc. The state is using an end-to-end IT dashboard to track patients right from testing to discharge," she added.

The Government has issued orders to states/UTs to facilitate inter-state movement of stranded people, as per guidelines laid down by MHA and as per protocols developed by states: Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

