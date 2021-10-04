Over 70% of India's eligible population administered first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Health Minister Mandaviya

Follow us on Image Source : PTI More than 5.67 crore (5,67,37,905) balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs.

Over seventy percent of India's eligible population has been administered atleast the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country under the nationwide anti-coronavirus inoculation drive crossed 91 crores on Monday.

According to officials, 25 percent of the adult population has been administered both doses of the vaccine.

"Strong Nation, Rapid Vaccination: India has administered the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine on 70% of the population. Under PM @NarendraModiji, India is achieving new landmarks in the fight against the pandemic. Keep it up India, let us fight Corona," the minister said in a tweet.

More than 5.67 crore (5,67,37,905) balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs.

According to government data, the average daily doses administered in a month increased from 19.69 lakh in May to 39.89 lakh in June, then further to 43.41 lakh in July and to 59.19 lakh in August.

The average daily vaccination in September has been 79.08 lakh per day.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

(with PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Covid vaccine for children by December: Karnataka Health Minister

Latest India News