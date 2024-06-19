Health Minister JP Nadda directs officials to ensure 'special heatwave units' in central government hospitals

Follow us on Image Source : JP NADDA (X) Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

Heatwave alert in India: Union Health Minister JP Nadda today (June 19) reviewed the heatwave situation and preparedness of the central government hospitals. He has directed the officials to ensure that all hospitals are prepared to provide the best healthcare to the affected.

Nadda has also directed for special heatwave units to be started in the central government hospitals.

5 deaths reported in Delhi

As Delhi continues to be in the grip of a heatwave with maximum temperature "feeling" like 51 degree Celsius as per the Met Department, the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital has reported five deaths due to suspected heatstroke while at least 12 people, mostly daily wage labourers are in critical condition battling for their lives on ventilator support.

According to Dr Ajay Shukla, Medical Superintendent of RML Hospital, 11 people were admitted to the hospital on Tuesday with heat stroke, the highest reported in a single day this season. He said that since the beginning of the heatwave about a month or so ago at least 45 people have been admitted with heat-related ailments till date.

"A total of 22 patients have been admitted to the hospital and five have lost their lives due to suspected heatstroke. 12 patients are on ventilators and in critical situation. The majority of patients are labourers who work in extreme conditions," the hospital official said.

He also added that the main reason for the deaths was a delay in reaching the hospital. "So far we have received a total of 45-50 patients and around 7 people have died since the beginning of the heatwave situation," he said.

Heatstroke attack

"Most of the patients are poor migrant labourers. They do a lot of physical work so they are very prone to heatstroke. Most of the patients die because they are late in reaching the hospital. The mortality rate in this is 60-70 per cent. If treatment is delayed, the number of deaths can be quite high," he added.

The doctor said that most patients were middle-aged. "Most of them are labourers most of them are breadwinners of the family. This is one set of patients. The other set of patients are the neglected patients, the elderly who are in their house. Mostly they were on the top floor; they were not taking care of their hydration because of their elderly age," said Dr Amlendu Yadav, HOD, Department of Emergency Medicine, RML Hospital. He said that delays in administering treatment to heatstroke victims led to such them landing in Intensive Care Units.

