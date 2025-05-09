Health Minister JP Nadda chairs high level review meeting on preparedness of emergency health systems JP Nadda led a high-level review meeting to assess and enhance India's emergency health systems in response to escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border. The meeting focused on ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services and readiness to manage potential medical emergencies.

New Delhi:

Amidst the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Union Health Minister J P Nadda chaired a high-level meeting to check on the preparedness of the emergency health systems on Friday, May 9. The Ministry reviewed the current status of medical preparedness for handling emergency cases. The hospitals and other medical institutions were advised to ensure the availability of essential drugs adequate supply of blood, oxygen, trauma care kits etc.

"AIIMS New Delhi and other central government hospitals have mobilised doctors and nurses with supplies for ready deployment. They have been advised to coordinate with state and district administration, armed forces and regional associations of doctors, nurses, paramedics, private sector hospitals, charitable institutions etc., to strengthen the emergency response networks in a collaborative manner," a statement from the MoHFW release said.

Moreover, nationwide mock disaster preparedness drills have also been conducted at AIIMS, PGIMER, JIPMER and other top hospitals. Notably, first aid and basic life support are being rolled out for CPR.

"For capacity building in emergency healthcare, additional training modules for CPR, first aid, and basic life support are being rolled out with support from the Indian Red Cross Society, National Institute of Health & Family Welfare (NIHFW), AIIMS New Delhi and iGOT. Union Health Secretary apprised about series of her meetings with states/UTs, and central government hospitals and healthcare institutes for seamless coordination with relevant stakeholders at the centre and within the states for ensuring effective response," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Nadda also directed the medical facilities to ensure that all of the medical emergency response health systems be adequately equipped and operational at all times. "He also directed to ensure that ground-level linkages with all state governments particularly at the district levels, especially border states, be effectively established to ensure immediate emergency healthcare, if required. He also directed that a 24X7 control and command centre in the Ministry should monitor ongoing efforts and support states in the present times," the statement further read