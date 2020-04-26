Image Source : PTI (FILE) Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's office guard tests positive for coronavirus

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan's office guard has been tested positive for coronavirus. The guard was posted for the Health Ministry's officer on special duty (OSD), India Today reported.

As of now the guard has been quarantined.

India on Sunday recorded 1,975 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike so far, taking the total case count to 26,917, according to health ministry data.

The death toll rose to 826 as 47 more fatalities were reported in a day. Government officials today said the recovery rate of coronavirus patients in the country has jumped to 22 per cent, an increase of 10 percentage points from the rate of 12 per cent recorded till 10 days ago, in a sign that India’s battle against the virus is heading in the right direction.

