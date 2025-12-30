Heading out for New Year celebrations? Check city-wise traffic restrictions, route diversions Traffic restrictions imposed in various cities and police said commuters are advised to park their vehicles at the designated parking spots only. Parking on the roads will be strictly prohibited and vehicle parked on the road will be towed away.

New Delhi:

If you are heading out for New year celebrations in your locality, you must note the traffic restrictions imposed in your city. Various cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru and Gurugram have imposed traffic curbs in their respective places for smooth celebrations.

Traffic restrictions in Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued a detailed traffic advisory announcing restrictions, diversions and special parking arrangements in Connaught Place and adjoining areas in view of the New Year's Eve celebrations on December 31.

Police said a large number of people are expected to visit Connaught Place and nearby localities to welcome the new year, prompting special traffic arrangements to manage heavy pedestrian movement and vehicular congestion.

According to the advisory, traffic restrictions will come into force from 7 pm on December 31 and will remain effective till the conclusion of New Year's Eve celebrations. The restrictions will apply to all private and public transport vehicles unless specifically permitted.

No vehicle will be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond designated points, including roundabouts Mandi House, Bengali Market, Patel Chowk, Gole Market, GPO and Kasturba Gandhi Road–Ferozeshah Road crossing, Jai Singh Road–Bangla Sahib Lane, Windsor Place roundabout and several other intersections, police said.

In view of the heavy footfall near India Gate, vehicular movement may also be restricted or diverted at points such as the O-Point, W-Point, MLNP and Sunheri Masjid roundabouts, Rajpath-Rafi Marg, Mathura Road-Purana Qila Road, Sher Shah Road and Zakir Hussain Marg, police said.

The traffic police have suggested alternate routes for north-south and east-west movement, including Ring Road, Mathura Road, Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuian Road, Mandir Marg and Mother Teresa Crescent.

Special parking arrangements have been made in the Connaught Place area.Designated parking locations include Kali Bari Marg, Pt Pant Marg, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, Rakab Ganj Road, Copernicus Marg, Babar Road, Tansen Marg, Windsor Place, Jantar Mantar Road and Raisina Road, among others.

Traffic restrictions in Shillong

Shillong's Khyndailad area, including Police Bazaar, will be declared a no-entry zone for vehicles on New Year's Eve, an official said on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said vehicular movement towards Police Bazaar will be prohibited from 5 pm on Wednesday in view of the large public gathering expected in the area.

"The restrictions will be put in place to ease congestion and ensure public safety," he said. Vehicles will be diverted at Kachari Point towards Raj Bhawan Junction, while traffic from Umsohsun Junction along GS Road will be diverted towards Boucher Road and Motphran.

Syiem said parking will be permitted only on one side of the road along select stretches, including from Centenary Junction to Rap's Mansion Junction and from Pinewood Junction to Botanical Garden. "Citizens are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and cooperate with traffic personnel. Emergency service vehicles, however, will be allowed to ply and will be facilitated," he said.

Traffic restrictions in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Police imposed traffic restrictions in the city as large crowds are expected across central Bengaluru for New Year celebrations. Route diversions and parking bans have been imposed from the evening of December 31, 2025, until the early hours of January 1, 2026. Key areas including MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Residency Road, St Mark’s Road and surrounding localities will be under the tightest controls.

In the traffic advisory, Bengaluru Police said the measures are aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow and pedestrian safety as thousands are expected to gather in popular celebration hubs across the city.

From 8 pm on December 31 to 2 am on January 1, all vehicles, except those belonging to police and emergency services, will be barred from entering major stretches of MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Residency Road, Museum Road, Rest House Road and Residency Cross Road.

Around all major malls such as Mall of Asia, Phoenix Mall and Orion Mall, parking will be banned on adjoining service roads and arterial routes, including Ballari Road service lane, Dr Rajkumar Road and West of Chord Road.

Traffic restrictions in Vijayawada

NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu said traffic restrictions have been imposed for New Year celebrations on December 31 night. Police urged people of Vijayawada city and also the district to understand the necessity of these measures and extend full cooperation to the police.

Police also warned of strict action against those, who violates them. Police Commissioner extended New Year greetings to the district residents, police personnel, and officers and appealed to citizens to welcome New Year in a responsible, pleasant, and safe manner, ensuring that celebrations do not cause inconvenience or pose threat to others.

Traffic restrictions in Gurugram

Gurugram Police imposed traffic restrictions and said commuters are advised to park their vehicles at the designated parking spots only. Parking on the roads will be strictly prohibited and vehicle parked on the road will be towed away by Gurugram Traffic Police. “It is advised to park the vehicles in following designated parking areas only,” police said.

Teams will be deployed at various points in Gurugram to check drunken driving. The penalty for drunken driving as per amended Motor Vehicle Act is Rs 10,000 and the driving license is liable to be suspended for 3 months. Commuters are advised not to drive vehicles in an intoxicated state for their own safety.