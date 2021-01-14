Image Source : PTI (FILE) 'He will help in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal too': Sakshi Maharaj on Asaduddin Owaisi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sakshi Maharaj has alleged that AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi's decision to contest elections in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will help the saffron party win.

"It is God's grace. May God give him strength. He helped us in Bihar and will help in Uttar Pradesh and later in West Bengal too," Sakshi Maharaj, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Unnao, said.

Buoyed by the party's performance in the Bihar Assembly elections, Owaisi has announced to contest elections in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. While Bengal will go to polls in April-May later this year, polling in the most populous state of the country will be held in 2022.

The AIMIM in the Bihar Assembly elections held in October-November 2020 won five seats in the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region. He cut into the Muslim votes that go to the opposition, leading to the BJP-JDU’s victory. After the elections, the Congress and RJD called him the 'B team' of the BJP.

Back in December 2020, Owaisi had met Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and announced his intention to contest the next state elections in Uttar Pradesh. "We are now part of Rajbhar's morcha," the Hyderabad MP had said.

On Tuesday, Owaisi visited Varanasi where he said that the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha -- a coalition of small parties including the SBSP and AIMIM, will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022.

Earlier this month, he visited Kolkata and held meetings with party leaders to chalk out the strategy. West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo too said that Owaisi's decision to contest elections in the eastern state is aimed at helping the BJP.

