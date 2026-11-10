'He understood insecurities': Sharmistha counters Sonia Gandhi, defends Pranab Mukherjee's PM ambitions

Sonia Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' was released on Tuesday. The much anticipated book's release immediately triggered a war of words after Sonia claimed Pranab Mukherjee had prime ministerial ambitions, but the former President's daughter Sharmistha has defended her father and questioned why is it a surprise.

In her book, the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson said Pranab Mukherjee had signaled about his "long-held desire" to become prime minister during a conversation with her in 2010. He had suggested for a change of leadership at top, which left her completely shocked, Sonia recalled.

"He (Pranab) had developed serious differences with the Finance Minister P Chidambaram, and on one occasion, in 2010, I think after expressing his frustration, he shocked me with the suggestion that perhaps it was time for a change at the top, which I understood as a hint of his long-held desire to become prime minister," Sonia says, "I gently changed the subject, and though he may have been disappointed, he never made me feel he held it against me."

But Sharmistha on Tuesday came to her father's defence and asked why it was a surprise for Sonia. In a long post on social media, Sharmistha said praised her father, who came from a "very humble background", adding whatever he had achieved in his life, it was through "sheer merit and hard work", while emphasising that nothing was served to him on a platter.

Sharmistha said she had once asked her father whether he wanted to become the prime minister. To this, he very candidly answered that "any politician worth his salt has this ambition".

"If a well-deserving person harbours ambition to become Prime Minister, what’s wrong in that, unless Sonia ji was ‘shocked’ by the fact that anyone outside Gandhi-Nehru family could even dare to nurture such an ambition & furthermore dared to ‘hint’ it to her?" Sharmistha replied to Sonia.

"In this same context, I read that she said she felt ‘he never held it against me’. From what I read in his diaries & whatever conversation he had with me, I would like to reassure her that he DID NOT hold it against her or anyone else. He was a pragmatic person with deep understanding. He understood her reasons & insecurities that all human beings are prone to," she said, while targeting Sonia.

ALSO READ:

From Bill Clinton to Princess Diana: Sonia Gandhi's memoir reveals untold stories of global leaders