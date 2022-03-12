He is Modi's son, not mine: Father breaks into tears as son returns from strife-torn Ukraine | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@ANI Father breaks into tears as son returns from Ukaraine

Russia-Ukraine Latest News Updates: The tears of joy rolled out of the eyes of a father as his son emerged out of the Delhi airport after being evacuated from war-torn Ukraine.

A tearful Sanjay Pandita from Srinagar welcomed his son Dhruv on his return from Sumy in Ukraine. As soon as Dhruv came out of the airport, an emotional Pandita said "I want to say that it's Modiji's son who has returned, not my son. We had no hopes given the circumstances in Sumy. I am thankful to GoI for evacuating my son."

"It was very difficult to survive there but relieved to be back. Thankful to Government of India for carrying out OperationGanga," said Dhruv, who returned from Sumy, in war-torn Ukraine.

Emotions were running high at the airport as Indian students, evacuated from the embattled Ukrainian city of Sumy, came out of the Delhi airport on Friday and hugged their parents, who had been waiting there for over five-six hours to see their children.

Slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Modi hai to Mumkin Hai" were also raised by some family members of students who returned from war-hit Ukraine. An Air India flight from Poland's Rzeszow carrying the 240 students landed in Delhi on Friday morning. The evacuees from Sumy were from different states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chattisgarh, Punjab and Haryana.

The Indian government is carrying out the most delicate and challenging evacuation exercise under Operation Ganga to help stranded Indians leave Ukraine. The operation to evacuate the 600 students from Sumy began on Tuesday morning. India has sent three flights to Poland to bring back a big last group of 600 students evacuated from Sumy.

