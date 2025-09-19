HDFC Bank denies woman heard abusing CRPF jawan in viral audio clip is their employee HDFC Bank CRPF jawan viral clip: The bank said multiple posts on social media "incorrectly" identified her as an HDFC Bank employee while reiterating that her conduct is unacceptable.

New Delhi:

The HDFC Bank on Friday denied claims that a woman heard abusing an Army jawan over a phone call is their employee after an audio clip of the conversation went viral, triggering outrage. The bank said multiple posts on social media "incorrectly" identified her as an HDFC Bank employee while reiterating that her conduct is unacceptable.

HDFC Bank responds to viral clip

"This is with reference to an audio clip circulating on social and online media, where a lady is heard speaking disrespectfully to a CRPF personnel. Multiple posts have incorrectly identified her as an employee of HDFC Bank," the bank said in a statement posted on X.

"We would like to clarify that this individual is not an employee of HDFC Bank. The conduct heard in the clip is neither acceptable nor does it reflect our values as an organisation," it added.

What is the controversy?

Social media was filled with angry reactions to an audio clip where a woman telecaller was heard using derogatory remarks during a conversation with a CRPF jawan and mocking his profession. It was claimed that she was an employee of the HDFC Bank.

The woman, identified as a banker, allegedly abused the jawan during a loan-related conversation. An argument ensued between the jawan and the bank personnel over the disbursement of the loan amount, during which the woman allegedly called him illiterate and insulted him for working for the CRPF. The woman also went on to dare the jawan to take action against her, while boasting that she herself belongs to an Armed Forces family.

Seeing the harsh language and personal insults, users on social media demanded strict action, prompting the bank to issue a clarification. The soldier's identity remains undisclosed, and investigations are underway to determine the origin of the call.