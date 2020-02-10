HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil engaged to Congress leader's grand niece. Photos

HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil engaged to Congress leader's grand niece

Former Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy has got engaged to Revathi, grand-niece of a Congress leader. The couple exchanged rings at a private ceremony at the Taj West End in Bengaluru. Revathi is the grand-niece of Congress leader and realtor M Krishnappa.

Nikhil's grand father and former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda attended the event along with other politicians and influential people. Nikhil shared a picture with Revathi on his official Facebook account on February 6.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Nikhil tried his luck in politics. He lost to Sumalatha Ambareesh, widow of former Karnataka actor Ambareesh, in the Mandya constituency.

Nikhil, 30, is a Kannada film actor who made his debut in the bilingual movie Jaguar in 2016.

The actor will soon start shooting for his new movie Production No-1.

In addition to acting in movies, Nikhil is also actively participating in politics by meeting people and visiting several places.