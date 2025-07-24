'Have 100% proof': Rahul Gandhi alleges vote fraud in Karnataka; ECI responds The vote theft allegations were made by Congress on Wednesday when Rahul Gandhi alleged that elections are being "stolen" in India. Rahul had said that his party understood this after analysing a constituency in Karnataka.

New Delhi:

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the Election Commission of India (ECI) and said that his party has "100 per cent proof" that the poll body allowed "cheating" in a seat in Karnataka. Speaking to reporters at the Parliament House premises in Delhi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha further said that the ECI was not doing its job.

He made the remarks when asked about Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's remarks that the opposition may boycott the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar in protest over the poll body's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive in the state.

"Not 90 per cent, when we decide to show it to you, it is a 100 per cent proof," Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "We just looked at one constituency and we found this. I am absolutely convinced that constituency after constituency this is the drama that is taking place. Thousands and thousands of new voters, how old are they? -- 45, 50, 60, 65, thousands and thousands of them in one constituency. This is one thing, voter deletion, voter addition, new voters who are way above 18 (is going on)... so we have caught them."

"I want to send a message to the Election Commission -- if you think you are going to get away with this, if your officers think they are going to get away with this, you are mistaken, you are not going to get away with this because we are going to come for you," he said.

ECI responds to Rahul Gandhi

The top poll body, meanwhile, has urged the Congress MP to refrain from making baseless allegations. In a statement to news agency ANI, it said that everyone should wait for the high court's verdict "if an election petition has been filed".

What is the vote theft allegation?

The vote theft allegations were made by Congress on Wednesday when Rahul Gandhi alleged that elections are being "stolen" in India. Rahul had said that his party understood this after analysing a constituency in Karnataka.

He had further said that his party would show everyone in "black and white" how this theft was being done. Continuing his attack on the ECI, the former Congress president had said that the poll body has understood this, which is why it is now conducting the SIR driver in Bihar to delete some of the voters.