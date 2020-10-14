Image Source : PTI Given 3-tier security to Hathras family, UP govt tells Supreme Court

Seeking a Supreme Court-monitored CBI probe in the Dalit woman's gang rape and murder in Hathras, the Uttar Pradesh government has informed the apex court that the victim's family has been given three-layered security.

The government also pointed out that the family has also engaged private lawyer to fight their case.

In an affidavit filed in compliance with apex court directions on October 6, the state's affidavit provided details of the security arrangements made for the family.

The state government said that it had deployed sufficient policemen to ensure protection to the family members residing in Boolgarhi village, and Closed-Circuit Television installed to keep round-the-clock surveillance around their house.

The apex court is scheduled to hear the matter on October 15.

"An Inspector General of Police has been made incharge of the security arrangement... he shall supervise the police force and oversee security arrangements on a daily basis," said the affidavit.

The state also said that the security deployed in the village had been issued strict instructions regarding their duties and that there was no intrusion in the family's privacy. The family members are free to move around and meet the people they want, the affidavit affirmed.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage