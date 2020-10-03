Hathras gangrape victim's family wants judicial inquiry, DM to be sacked: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Image Source : PTI Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi meet the family members of a 19-year-old woman who died after being allegedly raped two weeks ago, at Bulgadi village in Hathras.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after meeting Hathras gangrape victim's family on Saturday while speaking to India TV said they (family) wants a judicial inquiry into the incident and removal of the District Magistrate (DM). She also said the family wants security.

Speaking to media post meeting Hathras victim family, Rahul Gandhi said, "No power in the world can suppress the family's voice."

"The family couldn't see their daughter for the one last time. UP CM Yogi Adityanath should understand his responsibility. Till the time justice is delivered, we'll continue this fight," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra added after meeting family of the alleged gangrape victim in Hathras.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Hathras case. The decision was announced on Saturday evening when Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi met Hathras gangrape victim's family. Chief Minister has also said that accused will get stringent punishment.

ALSO READ | Decision to cremate Hathras gangrape victim in dead of night taken by local administration: UP DGP Awasthi

ALSO READ | Was it even my daughter: Hathras victim's father on hurried cremation

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage