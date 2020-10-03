Hathras gangrape and murder case: UP ACS Home, DGP meet victim's family, ensure justice, fair probe

Image Source : INDIA TV UP ACS Home and DGP meet Hathras gangrape victim's family, ensure justice, fair probe

Amid protests and outrage over Hathras case, the brother of gangrape victim while speaking to India TV said Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department Awanish K Awasthi and DGP Hitesh Singh Awasthi met them and assured that justice will be done to their family and victim. The brother said that top government officials assured that a proper investigation will be done in the case and asked them to remain calm.

Victim's kin further said they complained to govt officials about cops behaviour and also the way how District Magistrate was talking to them. He also informed that officials did not mention about any narco test.

The brother also demanded to government officials to disclose the indetity of those who cremated the body in dead of night and raised the issue why their permission was not sought before performing gangrape victim's last rites.

Speaking on whether they were satisfied after meeting ACS and DGP, victim's brother said they have assured that justice will be met so wait and watch.

