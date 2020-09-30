Hathras gangrape case: CM Adityanath forms 3-member SIT for investigation; directs trial in fast-track court

Image Source : PTI Hathras: Police stand on the Aligarh-Agra highway near the residence of a 19-year-old woman, who was gang-raped two weeks ago, in Hathras district, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the Hathras gangrape incident. According to the details, the team will submit a report on the same within 7 days. The chief minister has also directed a trial of the case in a fast-track court. The orders by Yogi Adityanath were confirmed through the Twitter handle of the chief minister's office.

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी द्वारा हाथरस की घटना पर जांच हेतु तीन सदस्यीय SIT गठित की गई है जिसमें अध्यक्ष सचिव गृह श्री भगवान स्वरूप एवं श्री चंद्रप्रकाश, पुलिस उपमहानिरीक्षक व श्रीमती पूनम, सेनानायक पीएसी आगरा सदस्य होंगे।



SIT अपनी रिपोर्ट 7 दिन में प्रस्तुत करेगी। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) September 30, 2020

The body of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died in a Delhi hospital a fortnight after she was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

Local police officers, however, said that the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

Meanwhile, commenting on the cremation of the victim, the brother of the woman said, "No, they did it on their own. We're scared. Police forced us to take the body to cremation ground. We'd said we'll do it in morning."

Further demanding the hanging of the accused, the family said, "We demand from state government that this matter be investigated and the culprits be hanged."

"We also want security. The administration is putting us under a lot of pressure. We don't trust the local Police, there should be a judicial investigation."

"We'd told Police that we'll perform funeral in the morning. But they were in haste and were forcing us to do it immediately. They said it has been 24 hrs and body is decomposing. We wanted to do it in morning as more relatives would've come by then," brother of the Hathras gangrape victim said.

