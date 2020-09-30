Hathras gangrape case: PM Modi speaks to Yogi Adityanath, directs strict action against culprits

Image Source : PTI PM MODI/FILE IMAGE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the brutal gangrape of a 19-year-old girl in Hathras and directed strict action against the culprits.

The gangrape case has sparked outrage across the nation with all sections of society, including politicians, sports and cine stars and activists, expressing their anguish and demanding justice for her.

The woman was raped in a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.

After her demise, the victim's family left Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Tuesday night amid heavy police deployment. The body was taken by the Uttar Pradesh police, which reached Hathras earlier than the family members, claimed a kin of the victim.

"The cremation was done around 2.30 am - 3 am," the father of the deceased woman told PTI on Wednesday morning.

In the moments preceding the cremation, a brother of the woman told PTI: "Police have forcibly taken the body, and my father along with them for cremation. When my father reached Hathras, he was immediately taken (to the crematorium) by the police."

Another kin said the woman's father was accompanied by 30 to 40 people, mainly relatives and others from their neighbourhood, to the crematorium near Bool Garhi village, under Chandpa police station limits, in the district of western Uttar Pradesh.

