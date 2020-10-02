Hathras case: India TV reporter's clothes torn off while being chased away by group of villagers

Image Source : INDIA TV India TV's reporter clothes torn off while being chased away by group of villagers armed with sticks.

The Yogi Adityanath-led administration in Uttar Pradesh is facing the heat following the gangrape and murder of 19-year-old girl as demand for the 'Justice for Hathras Nirbhaya' grows. Meanwhile, the Hathras town, where victim's family resides, has been turned into fortress while areas near their house have been cordonned off to restrict media entry or any political delegation.

While a restriction on entry of political delegation may have been put in place to avoid any politically motivated development that could harm social harmony, the ban on media here sounds a bit absurd.

Amid this, an India TV reporter clothes were ripped off when the crew was giving a moment-to-moment update in Hathras case but had to run for life when they saw a group of men with sticks were approaching them.

Speaking about how his clothes were ripped off, the correspondent said the crew was trying to enter vilage but were stopped near a government school by some villagers who were armed with sticks. When they (reporter and crew) questioned villagers, they had to run from life as villagers chased them for more than a kilomtere.

Meanwhile, the police have cordoned off the victim's village and house. Nobody is being allowed to come out of the village and go to the village from outside.

What victim's brother said while speaking to India TV

The brother of the victim, who spoke to India TV, has made serious allegations against the police administration. The brother explained that the family wanted to talk to the media but they are not being allowed. There mobile phones have also been taken away. The brother said in the conversation that the police had cordoned off the house. Police are deployed everywhere, nobody is being given an exit. There is a ban on talking to the media.

