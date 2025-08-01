'Has Parliament reduced to such level?': Kharge 'shocked' over presence of CISF in Rajya Sabha; Rijiju reacts Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the opposition parties expect in the future that "CISF personnel will not come trooping in the well of the House" when MPs are raising important issues of public concern.

New Delhi:

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said he was "astonished and shocked" over the presence of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel in the well of Rajya Sabha, as he alleged that opposition lawmakers were being prevented from raising issues. In a letter to the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh, the veteran Congress leader called the incident "most objectionable", condemning it "unequivocally".

"We are astonished and shocked at the manner in which CISF personnel are made to run into the well of the House when the Members are exercising their democratic right of protest," he said, while writing on behalf of all opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha.

"We saw this yesterday and we saw this today as well. Has our Parliament being reduced to such a level?" Kharge, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said.

He further said that the opposition parties expect in the future that "CISF personnel will not come trooping in the well of the House" when MPs are raising important issues of public concern.

Security decisions taken by Chair, says govt

Reacting to Kharge's allegations, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted that it is not the government but for the respective Chair of the two Houses to take measures he deems fit. He said CISF personnel are part of the security apparatus after the incident of two intruders jumping into Lok Sabha and opening smoke canisters, adding that there have been cases of MPs even jumping over the secretariat table within the House.

He said he is eliciting information from Rajya Sabha as to exactly what happened, assuring opposition parties that he will consult the Chair if they have any issue. The minister said what he had gathered is that some MPs stepped aggressively out of their seats to disrupt proceedings.

"Parliament security is a serious issue overseen by the Chair and not government," he said. "Certain decisions were taken. The administrative mechanism within the premises of Parliament is not under the government of India so I cannot exactly comment on what should be done."

(With inputs from PTI)