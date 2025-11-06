Haryana woman rejects Rahul Gandhi's vote chori claims, says voter ID sent for photo correction Pinki Joginder Kaushik said she applied for her voter ID in 2019, but the card she received had the photo of another Indian woman in a salwar suit instead of her own.

Chandigarh:

Rahul Gandhi's claims of voter manipulation in the Haryana assembly elections 2024 kicked up a storm on Wednesday after the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha claimed vote theft through bogus voters in the state. However, the ground reality paints a different picture. India TV spoke to residents of a village in the Sonepat district, which Rahul alleged had multiple voters under bogus names and addresses during his press conference titled "H-Files".

Residents of Machhroli village in Sonepat district have contested these claims of alterations to voter identity cards. During his presser, Rahul showed an image suggesting that a woman named Poonam from the village had a voter identity card carrying the photograph of a Brazilian model. Residents say this claim is inaccurate.

Voters named by Rahul refute vote theft

A woman named Pinki Joginder Kaushik explained that she had applied for her voter identity card in 2019. When the card was issued, she says the photograph printed on it was not hers. According to her, the photograph was that of another Indian woman dressed in a salwar suit, but certainly not her own image. Pinki says she had returned the card to officials for photo correction, but has not received a new card since. She has continued to vote in elections by presenting her voter slip along with her Aadhaar card. She claimed that she cast her own vote in the Haryana assembly elections in 2024 and that no one had misused or taken her vote.

Pinki also clarified that the photograph in question was not of any foreign model, and she expressed concern that this issue had been misinterpreted and circulated incorrectly.

'Rahul showed edited voter IDs'

In the case of Poonam, whose identity card was highlighted in Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, her husband Sonu and several village residents insist that the image on her voter card has always been genuine and belongs to her. Villagers say that Rahul Gandhi was shown incorrect or edited material, which led to the claim that a Brazilian model’s picture had been used. According to local accounts, Poonam’s original voter identity card and her Aadhaar card both clearly display her correct photograph.

Villagers who spoke to India TV said they believe the information shown publicly had been altered before being displayed. They argue that making such claims without proper verification creates confusion and damages the reputation of ordinary citizens. Some of them stated that those responsible for circulating false or edited images should face action.

Poonam herself is currently said to be at her parental home in Panipat and has not given any public statement yet.

The situation has led to political and social tension in the area, with villagers emphasising that the matter should not be used for political point scoring. They maintain that the issue is about misinformation rather than voter card fraud.

Local administrative officials have not yet issued a formal statement on the matter. The corrections process for voter identity cards typically involves verification through the electoral registration office, and residents often continue to use supporting documents such as Aadhaar and voter slips in the interim period.

Villagers in Machhroli stress that proper verification and responsible communication are necessary to prevent further confusion.