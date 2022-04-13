Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM Haryana: Woman gives birth under mobile phone light in Jind.

A woman had to give birth under the light of mobile phones at a community health centre in Alewa town in this Haryana district on Tuesday (April 12) as there was a power cut.

The woman's mother-in-law said she was taken to a health centre in Pegga village on Monday (April 11) night as she was in labour.

She said the woman gave birth to her child under the light of mobile phones around 2:00 am due to a power failure.

Health centre in-charge Dr Vinod said power failure at the facility causes a lot of problems.

