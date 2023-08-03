Haryana violence: How IPS officer Mamta Singh rescued 2500 hostages from temple amid clashes

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IPS officer Mamta Singh

Haryana’s Nuh was on the boil for the last three days after clashes erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past few days. At least six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have been reported dead.

Amid violence, IPS officer Mamta Singh saved 2,500 hostages who were hiding in a temple. As many as 2500 people had taken shelter in Nuh's Nalhar Mahadev temple in amidst the communal tension. Stones were pelted and cars set on fire while people were still inside the temple. After being alerted, the IPS officer swing into action immediately and reached the spot along with her team and freed the hostages within a few hours.

Who is IPS officer Mamta Singh?

IPS officer Mamta Singh, a 1996 batch IPS officer, Singh is currently holding a post of ADG in Haryana Police.

Interestingly, IPS Mamta Singh opted for the police service while she was pursuing her medical studies

For bravery and excellent service in the police department, IPS Mamta Singh has also received a medal from President Droupadi Murmu on Republic Day.

Supreme Court of India (SC) has also praised Singh for selfless service to the state.

IPS Mamta Singh has played a crucial role in several cases of the Human Rights Commission.

Latest India News