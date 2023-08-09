Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh, AAP stopped

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Haryana violence

Haryana violence: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation on Wednesday arrived in the violence-hit Nuh district of Haryana to meet administrative officials and take stock of the situation. Meanwhile, a delegation by AAP was stopped on its way to the district. According to reports, the BJP delegation was led by state president Om Prakash Dhankar.

State cooperative minister Dr Banwari Lal, MLA and state general secretary Mohan Lal Badauli, Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh, and state minister Samay Singh Bhati are the other members of the delegation.

With this, a seven-member delegation of AAP's Haryana unit was stopped by police before they entered Rewasan village. According to a senior officer, they were sent back in view of the curfew imposed at the place.

While talking about the visit of the delegations, District Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said the administration had earlier made it clear that political delegations can discuss the situation of Nuh with officials at the guest house.

The BJP delegation said that they visited Nuh to meet officials but the delegations from other parties like Congress, AAP and the CPI wanted to go on the filed and meet the people. So they were not allowed to do so, he said.

On Tuesday, a 10-member delegation of the Haryana Congress was stopped from entering violence-hit villages of Nuh district, police said.

Earlier on Sunday, they stopped a four-member delegation of the Communist Party of India (CPI) citing prohibitory orders.

