Haryana: At least 7 vehicles collide due to heavy fog in Yamunanagar

Haryana : At least 7 collided with one another near Aurangabad village in Haryana's Yamunanagar district due to heavy fog earlier on Sunday, police said.

They said that the injured had been admitted to a hospital. According to the police, 10-15 vehicles were involved in the accident but only 7-8 were present when they reached the site.

The police appealed to the people to drive slowly especially during mornings as it gets foggy.

Earlier in the day, at least three people died and twenty were injured after a collision between two buses near Knowledge Park at Greater Noida Expressway.

