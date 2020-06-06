Image Source : AP Haryana Unlock 1.0: Malls to remain shut in Gurugram, Faridabad; places of worship to reopen from June 8

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said all places of worship can reopen from June 8 in the state, but no religious gathering will be allowed and social distancing norms must be followed. He also said that shopping malls across the state shall be operational, except in Faridabad and Gurugram.

"All places of worship can reopen from 8th June in the state, but no religious gathering is allowed. Social distancing norms must be followed...For the time being, shopping malls across the state shall be operational, except in Faridabad & Gurugram. Restaurants are permitted to function with 50% capacity," Chautala said.

Haryana on Friday reported 316 fresh COVID-19 cases, 153 of them from the worst-hit Gurgaon district, taking the total tally in the state to 3,597.

Gurgaon, which has so far reported four of the 24 COVID-19 deaths in the state, has a cumulative total of 1,563 instances of the infection, according to the state health department's bulletin.

Haryana reported its highest single-day spike in novel coronavirus cases at 327 on Thursday, the day before 302 cases had been reported.

The state had registered 296 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage