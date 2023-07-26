Haryana: Four killed, including three children, as truck rams into car on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE A truck rams into a car on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway

In a tragic incident, at least four people, including three children, were killed when their car was hit by a truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway in Haryana. According to the police, the accident took place near Bahadurgarh when the victims were on their way to Meerut from Rajasthan.

Bahadurgarh Sadar police station Manoj Kumar said that the car driver had parked his vehicle on the side of the highway to answer nature's call.

"In the meantime, a canter truck rammed into the car, resulting in the death of its four occupants," he added.

Eight killed in road accident

Earlier this month, at least eight people were killed while several others were injured after a head-on collision between state transport and a car in Haryana's Jind. The accident had occurred on the Jind-Bhiwani road near Bibipur village.

Eight people, including a woman, died in the incident while eight more sustained injuries, SHO of Sadar police station Inspector Sanjay Kumar told the media. According to him, six of the injured were rushed to the PGIMS hospital in Rohtak and two are being treated in Jind.

(With PTI inputs)

