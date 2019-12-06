Friday, December 06, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Haryana to start special buses for women

Haryana to start special buses for women

Women police constables would also be deputed in each such bus so as to keep a vigil on anti-social elements. Initially, educational institutions of higher education would be included for to and fro facility for the students.

IANS IANS
Chandigarh Published on: December 06, 2019 17:01 IST
Haryana to start special buses for women
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL

Haryana to start special buses for women

To ensure safety of women, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday issued direction to start special buses for them on a pilot basis in Ambala, Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Karnal and Kurukshetra districts. He was reviewing the progress of Chatra Parivahan Suraksha Yojana here. The Chief Minister said the special buses are being started keeping in view the security of the students. 

Women police constables would also be deputed in each such bus so as to keep a vigil on anti-social elements. Initially, educational institutions of higher education would be included for to and fro facility for the students.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Gandhi slams Sakshi Maharaj for wishing Unnao rape accused on his birthday

ALSO READ | Nirbhaya's parents urge President Kovind to reject mercy petition of the rapist

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News