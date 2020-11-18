Haryana: 72 students of 12 govt schools test positive for coronavirus in Rewari

Image Source : ANI 2 students of 12 govt schools test positive for coronavirus in Rewari

At least 72 students of 12 government schools tested positive for coronavirus in Haryana's Rewari, the nodal officer informed on Wednesday. All the educational institutes were reopened after eight months on November 2.

"Due to the festive season, there is movement and people are meeting each other so we tested students of 12 schools. We will continue testing students to curb the COVID-19 spread," said Nodal Officer.

As per reports, 34 students were also tested positive for COVID-19 in the Jhajjar district.

Meanwhile, three students were found infected with the deadly contagious virus at a government school in Jind’s Narwana on November 6, four days after schools reopened amid the pandemic.

