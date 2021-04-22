Haryana: Over 1,700 doses of Covishield, Covaxin stolen from Jind hospital

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Over 1,700 doses of Covishield, Covaxin stolen from Jind hospital

More than 1,700 doses of Covishield and Covaxin were stolen in Jind district of Haryana, news agency ANI reported. The theft took place at the Jind Civil Hospital.

As many as 1,270 doses of Covishield and 440 doses of Covaxin were stolen by thieves.

The theft was discovered when staff found locks of the storage room broken on Thursday morning. Reports say that some files were stolen too. It is suspected that doses were stolen to be sold by blackmarketeers.

The matter was immediately reported to the police and health department’s headquarters at Chandigarh.

"I will also check our main store that keeps supply for entire district. I will also inform officials," the centre's in charge told ANI.

According to police, two men were caught on CCTV, breaking into the centre's store in the night. Police said that action will taken against those behind the theft and assured that adequate security arrangements would be provided.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said that despite the theft, there was no shortage of vaccine.

READ MORE: 'Arbitrary & discriminatory': Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi over new vaccine policy

READ MORE: SC asks Centre for national policy on oxygen supply, essential drugs and vaccination method

Latest India News