16 Tablighi Jamaat members test coronavirus positive in Haryana's Mewat

Sixteen new Tablighi Jamaat returnees in Haryana's Mewat has tested positive for coronavirus taking the total number of positive cases in Mewat to 30, informed Civil Surgeon in Mewat. Meanwhile, a contact of a Tablighi Jamaat returnee also tested positive for coronavirus in Fatehabad's Jandwala village. Speaking on the matter, police said the area has been declared as a containment zone and no kind of movement will be allowed in the area for the next 24 hours. Haryana coronavirus positive patients toll has surged to 90 including one death while 25 people have recovered.

India coronavirus positive cases have surged to 4,421 including 114 many deaths while 326 have recovered. COVID-19 cases in the country are rising even when the nation is under a 21-day lockdown period as people have been asked to remain indoors in order to contain the virus from further spreading. The country witnessed a sharp increase in the coronavirus cases following Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi where close to 2,000 people belonging to the Jamaat were found gathered in Nizamuddin West. The cases surged when these people travelled to different states as many of them were found to be COVID-19 positive.

Globally, total infected patients in the world due to COVID-19 have crossed 1.3 million (1,346,966) including over 74,000 deaths. US, Italy, UK are the worst-hit places due to coronavirus after China. On Monday, the United States recorded a maximum of over a thousand deaths in a single day taking the total number of deaths in the country to 10,876 while there are over 3,67,385 cases.

