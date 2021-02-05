Image Source : ANI Haryana-based criminal held in southeast Delhi after brief exchange of fire

A 35-year-old Mewat-based criminal was arrested on Thursday in an area near southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar after a brief exchange of fire, police said. The accused has been identified as Shahid alias Rafiq alias Abdul, a resident of Nuh district in Haryana, they said.

He was arrested around 9.20 pm on Thursday near Sarita Vihar. One semi-automatic pistol with six cartridges and four empty shells were recovered from the accused, a senior police officer said.

According to police, they received information that Shahid was coming to Sarita Vihar area to indulge in crime between 9 pm to 10 pm on Thursday, following which police laid a trap.

Shahid was spotted coming on a bike around 9.15 pm. He was cornered and asked to surrender, but the accused whipped out his pistol and fired at the police personnel, the officer further said.

Police also fired in which Shahid got injured in his leg. He was rushed to Safdarjung hospital where he is undergoing treatment. A total of seven rounds were fired -- four by Shahid and three by the police, they said. Shahid is a member of a Mewat-based gang of criminals, police said.

He was involved in more than 40 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, dacoity, assault on police, Arms Act, in Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Hyderabad, Assam etc., they said. He had a reward of Rs 25,000 from UP Police for any information leading to his arrest, police added.

(With PTI inputs)

