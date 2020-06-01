Image Source : PTI Haryana extends lockdown till June 30; restricted areas to be opened in phased manner

The government of Haryana has extended the lockdown in the state till June 30. Restricted areas will be opened in a phased manner in accordance with the provisions of the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA) and guidelines issued by the DM, said the office of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Earlier, the Haryana government on Sunday issued fresh guidelines for the next phase of lockdown and decided to open its interstate borders, including those with Delhi from June 1 and places of worship, hotels and malls from June 8.

Seeking to follow the Centre's guidelines for the next phase of lockdown, starting June 1, the state government also decided to allow interstate movement of people and goods.

As per the fresh guidelines issued by Haryana, the lockdown in containment zones will continue till June 30.

CM ML Khattar held a meeting with some of his senior ministers and officials on late Sunday evening and took a call on the Centre's fresh lockdown guidelines, termed as "Unlock 1.0".

“It was decided in the meeting that there will be no restriction on inter-state and interdistrict movements of people and goods,” a state government statement said after a three-hour meeting which ended late Sunday evening.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage