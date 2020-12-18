In a first, Congress to fight local body polls in Haryana on party symbol

Image Source : VIJAI LAXMI, INDIA TV Not fighting local body election on party symbol is a thing of the past, says Congress Haryana in-charge Vivek Bansal on upcoming Haryana civic polls.

Departing from its earlier strategy of not fighting the local body elections in the state of Haryana on party symbol, Congress for the very first time will be contesting the upcoming local body election in the state of Haryana on party symbol.

Speaking to India TV, Congress party in-charge of Haryana, Vivek Bansal said, "not fighting local body election on symbol is a thing of the past. At the moment we realize that to strengthen the party, and to be conspicuous and to make the entire cadre being a part of the campaign, the decision has been taken".

Moreover, "we felt that the wind is in the favour of the government, a lot of anti-incumbency against the government, disillusionment is there... and people are once again hankering for the good old days of the Congress rule."

ALSO READ | Maoist forces have hijacked farmers agenda, they must come out of it for solution: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

"...Congress in times to come, you would see that we would be more in synch with the public sentiment, the process will be to strengthen the cadre... enthuse the workers, make our presence very evident," Vivek Bansal said.

In the previous local body election also there was a tussle between the then Congress PCC Chief Ashok Tanwar and former chief minister Bhupender Hooda with later asking to not fight the election on party symbol. However, this year, the party has decided to consolidate its base on the grass-root level by contesting the election on party symbol.

Congress also expects that ongoing farmers' agitation is a major reason for disenchantment with the present-day regime in the state of Haryana, hence the party will perform better.

ALSO READ | PM Modi slams opposition parties, says farm laws were not brought overnight

Latest India News