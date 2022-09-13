Haryana: IED packed with RDX recovered in Kaithal district; area sealed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Police recover IED from Haryana's Kaithal

Haryana: Police on Monday recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) from Haryana's Kaithal district. According to the details, the IED weighed 1.16 kg and was packed with RDX.

Police said the recovery was made from the roadside in a village at Kainchi Chowk on the Jind road.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana Police recovered the IED in the evening hours.

"The IED weighs 1.16 kg," Station House Officer (SHO) of the Titram police station Inspector Ramlal said over the phone. It was kept in an iron box, he added.

The area was sealed and the bomb disposal squad was summoned, which defused the explosive, police said.

A case has been registered under the provisions of the Explosive Substances Act, the SHO said.

The STF had recovered an IED packed with around 1.3 kg of RDX from a place near Shahabad in the Kurukshetra district last month.

In May, the Haryana Police arrested four people from Karnal and three IEDs packed in a metallic case, weighing 2.5 kg each, and a pistol were seized from their possession.

In March, three live hand grenades were recovered from a deserted ground near a public school in Sadopur village, close to the Ambala-Chandigarh highway.

(With inputs from PTI)

